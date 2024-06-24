Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew's thriller gets pushed; to now release on THIS date

Janhvi Kapoor recently entertained audiences with her performance in the movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The actress is now looking forward to impressing with her acting in the film Ulajh. The thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Ulajh was scheduled to release in cinemas on July 5, but it has now been revealed that the film has been postponed to August 2.

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew starrer Ulajh gets a new release date

Today, June 24, the team of the upcoming movie Ulajh took to their social media platforms and announced the new release date as August 2, 2024. The makers are currently busy working on completing the post-production of the film.

Lead actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram with the new date and the powerful background music of the film.

In the caption, she wrote, “#Ulajh is now set to release on 2nd August in cinemas near you! See you guys with popcorn soon!”

Have a look at Janhvi’s post!

Fans expressed their anticipation in the comments section of Janhvi’s Insta post. One person said, “Very excited about this one!!!” while another wrote, “Cant wait” A comment read, “Hail Janhvi! Best of luck for the movie. Can’t wait to watch in cinema.” Others showcased their excitement for the film using red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

More about Ulajh

Earlier this year, the gripping teaser of Ulajh was released. The movie follows the story of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. The focus will be on the challenges faced by the young diplomat in her professional and personal life.

Apart from Janhvi, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, the ensemble cast of Ulajh includes Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, the dialogues of the movie are by Atika Chauhan. Presented by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Ulajh on August 2.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mr & Mrs Mahi’s Janhvi Kapoor beats the scorching heat in Jaipur with a glass of lassi