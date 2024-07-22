Ulajh song Shaukan OUT: Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah’s crackling chemistry steals the show in this peppy number

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah will soon be sharing the screen space in Ulajh. The film directed by Sudhanshu Saria is already creating a lot of excitement amongst fans with the rolling out of promotional assets. As the film is inching closer to its release date, makers have now released the first peppy track from the film titled, Shaukan.

Today, July 22, a while back, the makers of Ulajh dropped the first-ever track from the musical album titled, Shaukan across social media platforms. The peppy musical number has a catchy composition that instantly makes you groove to its tune.

In the vibrant music video, Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in sultry outfits, embodying flirtatious and playful energy as she enjoys and dances at a party with Gulshan Devaiah. Additionally, the two are also seen delightfully enjoying each other’s company. It won’t be wrong to say that catchy beats and visual aesthetics surely contribute to making it a perfectly vibey number that will get you grooving instantly to the track.

Beautifully composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the song has been jointly sung by the versatile singers Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shashwat Sachdev. Additionally, the lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar and Shashwat Sachdev has also produced the music.

Watch the full song:

Here's how are fans reacting to the song

Minutes later, fans swamped the comments section to shower their love and appreciation on the song. A user wrote, "Janhvi ki beauty mesmerizing hai," another fan wrote, "Gaana sun ke maza aa gaya!," while a third user lauded the singers stating, "Jubin aur Neha ne ek baar phir se magic create kar diya."

Expressing her excitement over the collaboration, Janhvi said in a statement, "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on Shaukan is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece!"

About Ulajh

Ulajh is an upcoming thriller that apart from Janhvi and Gulshan also stars Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in the important roles.

The film revolving around the high-stakes world of international diplomacy is poised to release on August 2.

