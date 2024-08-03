Ulajh star Janhvi Kapoor shares people dislike her on Reddit; says 'Khushi told me, they hate you'

Janhvi Kapoor's spy thriller Ulajh was released in cinemas on August 2, 2024. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office. Janhvi recently spoke about how the criticism that netizens shower her with on Reddit.

During the latest interview with Galatta India, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about online trolling that she receives on the platform. When asked if she gets trolled, Janhvi recalled her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor's words.

"Khushi told me, they hate you on Reddit. And I was like (clueless facial expression)...So much of it is so bitter," the Ulajh actress said. Roshan agreed with her and added, "But then you scroll away and you find another topic."

Janhvi further shared that Reddit is "full of spies" and stated that netizens have "weird" information on their communities. The Dhadak actress added that sometimes, information and conviction are quite inaccurate. Janhvi continued that when she finds such stories, the actress questions herself thinking if it is true or not.

In an earlier Pinkvilla masterclass, Janhvi spoke about how she deals with online trolling in her life. The Ulajh actress explained that her skillset is valued on her film sets and called it a "huge validation".

Citing the example of Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwary being impressed by her shot, Janhvi feels that she shouldn't listen to faceless trolls on social media. The actress further shared that she is open to constructive criticism and has made the required changes.

Janhvi stated that she has improved her Hindi speaking skills. The Ulajh star has also tried voice modulation in the recently released film.

The screening of Ulajh was held on August 1, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her siblings, actors Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the screening while extending their support.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also features Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Devara in the pipeline.

Janhvi marked her debut with Dhadak in 2018 in which she was paired with Ishaan Khatter. She has worked in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Lucky Jerry, Mili, and other films in her six-year-long career.

Have you watched the film, Ulajh?

