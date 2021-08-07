ULLU App CEO case: Vibhu Agarwal's company counters molestation allegations; Read official statement

On Friday, August 6, news broke out that Mumbai Police had registered a sexual harassment case against Vibhu Agrawal, India Head and the CEO of app ULLU. According to ETimes, Senior Inspector, Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli Police Station confirmed that a case had been registered by an unnamed woman alleging that she was molested & intimidated by Vibhu.

ULLU in their official statement mentioned, “ULLU had made a complaint with Cyber Cell, Lucknow Police on 10.06.2021 against unknown persons for cheating and extortion of money running into lakhs of rupees, wherein internal investigation into IP addresses also revealed the involvement of ULLU’s former Legal Head, a woman, and her accomplices. The said complaint was converted to FIR no. 0021 of 2021 under Section 384, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act 2008 and investigation is pending.”

A spokesperson from the company spoke to ETimes and said, “The girl in question was employed as the Legal Head with Ullu for a little less than 2 years. During this time she handled multiple complaints and notices received by the company in relation to grievances against content featured on the Ullu app. She used to review these complaints and notices and advise our CEO, Vibhu Agrawal on the appropriate legal response. In February 2020, we received a complaint from an individual called Brijesh Paul from Kolkata, who alleged that a certain scene in one of our web series episodes had insulted certain religions and sections of society.”

The spokesperson further added, “Paul threatened an FIR in Ballygunge Police Station and demanded a sum of Rs 15 lakhs to withdraw his complaint. When Vibhu Agrawal consulted this girl, she convinced him to pay off the sum, arguing that legal expenses, travel and emotional costs would amount to more. Having consulted with a few other lawyers we saw it fit to pay off and move on. But, come May 2021, Brijesh Paul once again wrote to us and registered a new complaint about another web show which had allegedly insulted certain religions and sections of society. This time he demanded 40 lakhs as compensation. Our legal head again advised Vibhu Agrawal that we pay off and settle the matter.”

The spokesperson further elaborated, “Fortunately, this time, the company delayed the payment and initiated a negotiation process by email. Brijesh Paul used to send his emails on the id info@ullu.app, but this time we received the mail from Brijesh but it came from the id legal@ullu.app, the email that was being operated by the legal head from her phone. Her elaborate scheme had been exposed.” The spokesperson further spoke on the matter and said, “In June 2021, we filed a case against the legal head in Lucknow, because that’s where our company and business is registered. Thanks to evidence procured with the help of cyber cell, our case was strong and the evidence against the legal head was irrefutable.”

“Four policemen from Lucknow and a policeman from Mumbai visited our office on 18 June 2021 to interrogate the legal head and record statements from other employees. The investigation was conducted on 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st. In the complaint filed at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, the legal head has alleged that she was molested on 18th, a day when there were five policemen present in the office. Her claims are preposterous,” the spokesperson further mentioned.

