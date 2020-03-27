Ultimate Ajay Devgn Quiz: Are you the biggest fan of the Tanhaji actor? Take the test to find out

Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe. However, if you think you are his biggest and crazy fan, then take this test and prove the same.

is one such actor who has achieved a milestone of having done 200 Bollywood films. His recently released film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marked his 200th film. Ajay has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and in 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. Devgn has entertained us with many films like Phool Aur Kaante, Diljale, Ishq, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Golmaal series, Singham series, Drishyam, Raid and much more.

From playing a doting husband in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to playing the role of Tanaji Malusare, Ajay has stunned the audience with his versatility and has made fans go gaga over his performances. The popular star is mostly known for his role as Bajirao Singham in the movie Singham. In addition, Devgn owns a production company Ajay Devgn Films, which was established in 2000. He has even tried his hands on direction with U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. In 2018, Ajay Devgn released his first Marathi production Aapla Manus. The superstar has a lot of projects in his kitty. Devgn will be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Chanakya and RRR. Ajay will also be producing films like The Big Bull and Chhalaang.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about Ajay that many of his fans might not know. If you think you are Ajay Devgn's biggest fan, then take the test and prove your love for the Singham of Bollywood. Also, let us know your scores and feedback in the comments. Get playing!

