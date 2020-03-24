Ultimate Alia Bhatt Quiz: Are you the biggest fan of the Brahmastra actress? Take the quiz to find out

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe. However, if you think you are her biggest and crazy fan, then take this test and prove the same.

, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2012 in 's Student Of The Year with and . She went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Kalank, Gully Boy and much more. As of 2019, Alia is the highest-paid actress in India. She has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their under 30 list of 2017.

Besides being an amazing actress, Alia is also an amazing singer. She made her debut in singing in the film Highway with Sooha Saha. She went on to sing some amazing songs in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Infact, she has also featured in music videos like Prada and Smile Deke Dekho. In addition to acting in films and singing, Bhatt has launched her own line of clothing and handbags and is the founder of the ecological initiative. Besides her amazing acting chops and singing, Alia also has an amazing sense of fashion. Many look up to her as an idol. The actress follows a huge fan following and is an inspiration to many. Alia has some interesting films in her kitty ahead- Brahmastra, Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about the actress that many of her fans might not know. If you think you are Alia Bhatt’s biggest fan, then take the test and prove your love for the Pataka Kudi. Also, let us know your scores and feedback in the comments. Get playing!

