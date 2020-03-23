Ultimate Deepika Padukone Quiz: Are you Padmaavat star’s biggest fan? Take THIS test and find out

Deepika Padukone has managed to make a mark in the world of cinema all by herself. If you think you are her biggest fan, take this test and find out.

is a name that has become synonymous with talent and beauty as the Bollywood star continues to impress her fans with terrific performances in films. With back to back hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Deepika emerged as a bankable actor and also a female superstar in Bollywood. Without any background from Bollywood or showbiz, Deepika managed to find her footing in the industry on her own and right from her first film Om Shanti Om, she made a place in people’s hearts.

With her films like Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani and more, Deepika managed to showcase her acting prowess and everyone knew that a star had arrived. At the peak of her career, Deepika shattered all stereotypes and came out about battling depression. For any actress, it was a bold move and Deepika managed to bring the topic of mental health out in the open, which no A-lister had done before. Being from the world of modeling, Deepika’s style was always on fleek and that continues even as she is among the top actresses in Bollywood.

Having married the love of her life, in 2018 in an intimate wedding in Italy, Deepika broke another stereotype that marriage doesn’t stop an actress from working. By going de-glam in Chhapaak, she embraced the pain of an acid attack survivor on the silver screen and won audiences’ hearts. Now, if you think, you are Deepika’s biggest fan, go ahead and take the Ultimate Deepika Padukone Quiz, and find out. Share your scores in the comments section with us!

