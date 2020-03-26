Ultimate Hrithik Roshan Quiz: Are you the biggest fan of the WAR actor? Take the quiz to find out

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe. However, if you think you are his biggest and crazy fan, then take this test and prove the same.

, son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2000 in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel. The movie was a box-office success and Hrithik won several awards for the film. He further did films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang, Super 30, War and much more. From playing the role of a thief to playing the role of a Mughal emperor Akbar, Hrithik has performed varied roles. Not only this but Hrithik is involved with a number of humanitarian causes, endorses several brands and products and has launched his own clothing line.

Hrithik has time and again proved that he is not only an amazing actor but also an amazing dancer. His dance moves make fans go gaga over him. Infact, even celebrities go crazy on Hrithik's sizzling moves. Tiger Shroff considers Hrithik as his idol and looks up to him as an inspiration. Recently, Hrithik was seen in Super 30 as mathematician Anand Kumar and even won an award for his acting in the film and then as Kabir in War where he showed off his killer action moves. Hrithik has not signed up any new project after War and fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about the actor that many of his fans might not know. If you think you are Hrithik Roshan’s biggest fan, then take the test and prove your love for the blue-eyed boy. Also, let us know your scores and feedback in the comments. Get playing!

