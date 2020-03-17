Ultimate Kangana Ranaut Quiz: Think you are the Panga star’s biggest fan? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut isn’t just another actress in Bollywood, but a phenomenon who has changed the way people look at films. If you think you are Queen star’s biggest fan, take this test and find out.

An actress who changed the face of Bollywood and managed to break several stereotypes with her role selection is . The gorgeous and talented star who debuted in Mahesh Bhatt’s Gangster has now become one of the most sought after stars of the country. With her stellar performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Gangster, Manikarnika, Panga and more, Kangana has managed to make a special place for herself in people’s hearts. Despite her extreme popularity, she is known to be one of the most down to earth stars.

Being extremely talented, Kangana has donned several hats while working in Bollywood. From being an actor to a director, Ranaut pushed the envelope and managed to make a name for herself all by herself. Without any connection to the film industry, Kangana relied on her hard work and determination and that is exactly what led her to become one of the most popular stars of the current times. Her most memorable performance that fans love is Queen where she played a simple girl next door who ended up being ditched by her lover right before the wedding and decided to go on her honeymoon all by herself.

Being extremely close to her family, Kangana is managed by her sister, Rangoli Chandel and often, her photos with her cute little nephew, Prithvi light up the internet. Over the span of 14 years, Kangana has managed to entertain audiences by playing diverse roles on the big screen. Some of her performances have made us cry while others made us laugh with joy. If you really think you are Kangana’s biggest fan, then this test will help you know more about her. Take the test and find out. Tell us your feedback in the comments.

