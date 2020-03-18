Ultimate Kareena Kapoor Khan Quiz: Think you are Bebo’s biggest fan? Take the test to find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan has entertained audiences for over 2 decades and has proved her mettle with her performances. If you think you are Bebo’s biggest fan, go ahead and take the test to find out.

When it comes to naming a diva who took the baton of breaking stereotypes in her hands and entertained audiences for over 2 decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan comes to mind. The diva who has given stellar performances in films like Jab We Met, Tashan, Omkara, Chameli, Dev and more, is not just a talented actress but also a stylish diva. Lovingly called Bebo, Kareena has kept the flag of the Kapoor Khandaan flying high with her back to back terrific performances and her ability to nail any role is unmatched.

Despite being pregnant with her son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena shot for a film and managed to leave everyone in awe of her professionalism. By opting to marry the love of her life at the peak of her career, Kareena shattered all stereotypes and continued to work even more after her marriage to the nawaab. Being extremely close to her family, Kareena likes to spend time at home with Taimur and Saif and often their exotic vacations leave the internet swooning.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN PIC of baby Taimur Ali Khan as he lay in his crib; Fans call it ‘Priceless’

With her long line up of films post 2019’s hit film Good Newwz, includes ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht. The diva is all set to entertain audiences with her presence on the big screen and after her look from Laal Singh Chaddha was revealed, fans went into a frenzy. Yet, her most memorable character remains Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Now, if you are Kareena’s biggest fan, you have a chance to prove your love for her. Go ahead and take this test to know how much you know Bebo! Tell us your scores in the comments.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More