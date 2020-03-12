Ultimate Kartik Aaryan Quiz: Are you the biggest fan of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor? Take the quiz to find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe. However, if you think you are his biggest and crazy fan, then take this test and prove the same

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama which was directed by Luv Ranjan. But Kartik received more fame and success after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has a huge fan following. Fans go crazy just to see a glimpse of the actor. After a lot of hardwork, Kartik has reached a place where he is been offered a lot of films in his bag. With back to back great films, Kartik has emerged as a successful actor.

Not only his acting but his casual looks, airport looks, suited up looks and much more are also appreciated by his fans. Many look upto him as an idol. The actor is also known to be down to earth. He never denies any pictures with his fans. He even interacts with them and is often spotted having a cute fun banter with the paparazzi as well. Recently, the actor is being called the king of sequels as after Love Aaj Kal, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani which is the sequel of starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya which is the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham starrer Dostana.

However, there are some lesser-known facts about the actor that many of his fans might not know. If you think you are Kartik Aaryan’s biggest fan, then take the test and prove your love for the uber-cool actor. Also, let us know your scores and feedback in the comments. Get playing!

