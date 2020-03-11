Ultimate Katrina Kaif Quiz: Are you the biggest fan of the gorgeous Bharat star? Take this test to prove it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood with a massive fan base across the globe. However, if you think you are her Jabra fan, then take this test and prove the same.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to make a name for herself in Bollywood. In her 17 years long career, Katrina managed to leave everyone in awe of her beauty and talent. With her recent films like Zero, Bharat and more, she managed to prove her acting prowess and garnered a huge fan following. Being the fitness lover that she is, Katrina is often seen sweating it out and her fans love her workout videos.

With her recent venture into the makeup industry, the diva is all set to give beauty tips to young girls who are her fans. Katrina’s sense of style and fashion is such that every time she steps out of the house, the Bharat star makes heads turn. With almost 2 decades-long career, Katrina has managed to work with almost every superstar and for the future, has a long list of an interesting lineup of films. From being in a talk with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero flick to an action film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina is surely upping her game in Bollywood.

However, there are some lesser known facts about the actress that many of her fans might not know. If you think you are Katrina’s biggest fan, then take the test and prove your love for the gorgeous diva. Also, let us know your scores and feedback in the comments. Get playing!

Credits :Pinkvilla

