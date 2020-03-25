Ultimate Priyanka Chopra Quiz: Think you are the Desi Girl’s biggest fan? Take THIS test and find out

Priyanka Chopra has been in the industry for almost 2 decades and has managed to win hearts in all this while. If you think you are the Desi Girl’s biggest fan, take this test and get to know.

or Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t just a popular name in India but also across the globe. The diva who first won our hearts when she bagged the Miss World title and then through her terrific performances in films, is now a renowned tech investor, a producer and even a philanthropist. Priyanka began her journey in Bollywood with her first film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and then went on to establish herself in the industry with films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and more.

With several successful films to her name in Bollywood, Priyanka decided to journey up the west back and bagged an American TV series Quantico as the lead. It was post this that Priyanka became a household name in the US as well and then there was no turning back for her. The diva went on to work with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Effron in Baywatch and other Hollywood films like Isn’t It Romantic as well. However, being truly desi at heart, Priyanka always looked out for Bollywood films.

While fans last saw her in Shonali Bose’s the Sky Is Pink, many want to see more of Priyanka in Bollywood films. Despite being super successful, Priyanka remained extremely close to her family. Having lost her dad back in 2013, Priyanka was heartbroken but she continued to work on her films post his demise and wanted to make him proud of her. The diva found love back in 2018 and married International star, Nick Jonas. With several amazing projects in her lineup, fans get ready for Priyanka’s talent to take over. If you think you are Priyanka’s biggest fan, go ahead and take this test to find out. Tell us your scores in the comments!

