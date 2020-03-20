Ultimate Ranveer Singh Quiz: Think you are the Gully Boy star’s biggest fan? Take this test to find out

Ranveer Singh has been ruling the hearts of people ever since he made his debut in Bollywood. If you think you know the Gully Boy star the most and are his biggest fan, take this test and find out.

It may just have been 10 years to ’s debut in Bollywood back in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, but the handsome and talented actor has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts. Known to be the Gully Boy of Bollywood, Ranveer has done several films in his decade long career and is continuing to entertain audiences with his offbeat choice of roles. Not just acting, Singh also managed to impress everyone with his offbeat and unique fashion choices that are always the talk of the town.

Being a fireball of energy, Ranveer is best known for his films like Band Baaja Baarat, Lootera, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat. Known to be extremely hard-working, Singh works on his characters deeply often to such an extent that he doesn’t get out of the skin of his role till the film hasn't been released. Ranveer is also known to be a family guy and his friendship with Gunday actor is a great example of brotherhood in Bollywood.

After having fallen in love with his Ram Leela co-star , the two tied the knot in 2018 and made headlines for their Italian intimate wedding, followed by 4 receptions. Ranveer has a massive fan following across the globe and his fans dote on him. Several claim to know everything about the actor and think of themselves as Ranveer’s biggest fans. However, here’s a chance to prove your unconditional love for the actor. Go ahead and take Pinkvilla’s Ultimate Ranveer Singh Quiz and know if you are his biggest fan!.

