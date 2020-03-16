Ultimate Salman Khan Quiz: Think you are Radhe star’s biggest fan? THIS test will help you find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan is one of the most popular Khans in Bollywood. With over 3 decades of being in the movie business, Salman has fans across the globe. If you think you are his biggest fan, take this ultimate Salman Khan quiz to find out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to carve his niche over the past 3 decades of being in the movie business. Not just movies, now, Salman has become popular on TV too with his long association with Bigg Boss. While the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood is known to be a fitness lover, Salman also is an ultimate foodie and loves to gorge on dishes his mom makes. A complete mama’s boy, Salman dotes on his mother and loves to spend time with family.

With his films like Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Wanted, Dabangg and more, Salman has been entertaining audiences for over 3 decades and still, he has a long line up of films to continue to do so. The handsome star shares a great working relationship with his co-stars and almost everyone is all praises for Salman. Currently, Khan is busy shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and will also begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali post that.

For being the Dabangg star, Salman managed to garner a huge fan following across the globe. Salman’s fans follow trends started by him religiously. Be it his checkered shirts from Wanted or his Tere Naam hairstyle, everything about Salman becomes a rage among his fans who emulate their favourite star in their lives too. Now, if you think you know it all about Dabangg Khan of Bollywood, take the following test and find out.

