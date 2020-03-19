Ultimate Shah Rukh Khan Quiz: Do you think you are SRK’s ‘Jabra’ fan? Take THIS test and find out

Known to be Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan has ruled over people’s hearts for over 3 decades and many claim to be his crazy fans. But, if you think you are his biggest fan, take this test and find out.

If anyone ever wanted to write the history of Bollywood, it wouldn’t be complete without mentioning one megastar’s name and that is none other than King of Bollywood, . The talented star has managed to rule the hearts of millions of people across the globe and even after 3 decades, fans love him with the same amount of warmth. While Shah Rukh has gone through ups and downs in his 3 decade long Bollywood career, he has always maintained that he wants to make people happy with whatever he does.

Right from the start with Darr, Baazigar to his last flick, Zero, Shah Rukh managed to leave everyone in awe of his performances. Not just this, Shah Rukh’s Twitter sessions have given fans a glimpse of wittiness and he always manages to leave everyone in splits with some of his cool responses. Apart from being the mega star, Shah Rukh is a complete family man and likes to spend time with his wife and kids , and AbRam.

Having tried his hands at theatre, TV, films and even OTT platforms, Shah Rukh has now moved onto productions and his recent film, Kaamyaab managed to impress everyone. With a massive fan following across the globe, often several people claim to his his ‘Jabra fan.’ However, we give you a chance to find out. Take this ultimate Shah Rukh Khan Quiz and find out if you’re his biggest fan! Tell us your score in the comments.

