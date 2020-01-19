Umang 2020: Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan come together for Mumbai Police show

Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Nushrat Bharucha are among the many celebs attending Umang 2020.

Riding high on the trailer of their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at the annual Mumbai Police show on Sunday evening. Titled Umang 2020, every year the entertainment night sees Bollywood A-listers attending the awards show as a mark of appreciation and respect to the police force for their unwavering efforts and round-the-clock service. Tonight was no different as celebs like , , Rakul Preet Singh, , Sara Ali Khan, Nushrat Bharucha and others attended the event.

For the evening, Sara went all white and stepped out in an ethnic Salwar suit. The actress struck her famous pose and made her way inside. Sara is set to perform at the awards show and was snapped backstage in a black and pink outfit. As for her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, the actor opted for a casual outfit. The 'Pati, patni Aur Woh' actor wore denims and a quirky T-shirt. With his signature hair on point, Kartik completed his look with a pair of sneakers and pasel coloured jacket.

While posing for the paprazzi on the red carpet, Kartik bumped into veteran comedian and actor Johnny Lever. The two hugged it out and also posed for the paps.

Check out their photos from Umang 2020 below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

