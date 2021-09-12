Umrao Jaan to Himmatwala; 6 remakes that were a massive flop at the box office

Over the years, the Bollywood industry has given us many iconic films. From blockbuster songs to well-written storylines, many films have stayed with the audience for years. Films including Sohlay, Umrao Jaan, Himmatwala, Karz, Zanjeer, and many more have left their mark in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. To keep entertaining the audience and gain success, many filmmakers tried to recreate the old gems. From remaking iconic movie Sholay to Himmatwala, many failed to impress the audience. Let's just say some classics shouldn't be touched. We have listed down some iconic Bollywood remakes which failed miserably.

Sholay

Remake: Aag

‘Sholay’ is regarded by many as Bollywood’s quintessential masala movie, which not only entertained the audience with its well-woven script but also impressed the Bollywood buffs with evergreen songs. Over the years, Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, , and Amjad Khan film has achieved the much-coveted title of ‘iconic’. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decided to remake the movie and titled it ‘Aag’. Even though the 2007 directorial featured top stars including Amitabh Bachchan, , and Sushmita Sen, the film tanked at the box office.

Umrao Jaan

1981 movie 'Umrao Jaan' directed by Muzaffar Ali was a super hit. The legendary actress, stole the hearts of everyone with her incredible performance. In 2006, the film was remade and it featured and Abhishek Bachchan. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well, however, actress Shabana Azmi was praised for her performance in the movie.

Himmatwala

'Himmatwala' was a 1983 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film starring Jeetendra and in the lead roles. The film continues to have fans. In 2013, the movie was remade by Sajid Khan and starred Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Unfortunately, for the makers, the film did not work well. It is one of the lowest-rated Bollywood movies.

Zanjeer

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan 1973 'Zanjeer' was a hit. The movie also starred Pran, Ajit, and Bindu. In 2013, the film was officially remade with the same name and with superstar Ram Charan in the lead role along with . Despite having such strong actors, the film failed to attract an audience.

Karz

Remake: Karzzzz

Directed by Subhash Ghai ‘Karz’ featuring and Tina Munim won hearts, however, the 2008 remake 'Karzzzz' starring Urmila Matondkar and Himesh Reshammiya in lead roles couldn't pull off the same result at the box office.

Shuakeen

The Piyush Mishra starrer was a modern adaptation of the 1982 classic Shaukeen. The 2015 Shaukeen also starred , Anupam Kher, and Annu Kapoor. However, the film did not match the standards set by the original.

What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.