#UnbelievableTeaser trends on Twitter as Tiger Shroff drops the teaser of his first song as a singer; Watch

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2.
#UnbelievableTeaser trends on Twitter as Tiger Shroff drops the teaser of his first song as a singer; Watch
Looks like, Tiger Shroff has made the most of the lockdown because right after the lockdown was lifted, the Baaghi actor surprised his fans when he announced that he will be making his singing debut. That’s right! A few days back, the actor announced his singing debut 'Unbelievable' and after giving us a glimpse of his voice, today, he has dropped the teaser of the song. Taking to social media, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. #UnbelievableTeaser…” 

In the said video, we can see Tiger Shroff holding a mike while singing and grooving and needless to say, the actor looks dapper and handsome. While throughout the teaser, Tiger is seen around the mic, he does sing 'Unbelievable' towards the end of it. Earlier, Tiger had informed that he always wanted to sing but never had the courage to take it forward, however, he spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. “Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon. #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon," Tiger had said. Soon after Tiger dropped the teaser, fans started trending #UnbelievableTeaser on Twitter showering love on the actor and calling him the ‘Asli Hero’

While the track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra has directed the track, and Paresh has done the choreography. When Tiger had announced his single, Disha Patani was all praises and expressed a sense of excitement to see Tiger make his singing debut. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2. 

