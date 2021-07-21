An Unexpected Surprise Revealed by Stars!

India's Largest Bakery Foods Company, Britannia’s iconic biscuit brand Good Day played an unexpected prank on their consumers as it launched a Surprise Choco Chip Cookie last week.

While our favourite Good Day biscuits have always been synonymous to the original butter and cashew packs, which have been a consumer favourite, the brand decided to surprise their audiences with a new delightful offering under the cover of what they would expect to be their good old Good Day Cookie. Post reveal, we understand that this newly launched Good Day pack includes a delicious, crunchy choco chip cookie.

The campaign garnered a lot of eyeballs on social media with two of the industry’s favourite faces, and Zakir Khan paired up to swap personalities in a fun and gimmicky video, leaving audiences bemused!

While Zakir so effortlessly adorned the character of a nakhre wala director, he was spotted taking auditions for Student of the Year 4 in his new, naughty and nice avatar!

And we certainly could not miss our beloved KJo, who so sportingly walked up on centre stage with an open mic to don the hat of a comedian, surprising his followers with his newly acquired talent!

Here's what both the stars have to say about switching things up to bring in the Good Day surprise:

“Wit and humour are something that always fascinated me. It was indeed a ‘Good Day’ filled with surprises, pun and full of fun.”- Karan Johar

“It was a wonderful experience, and I was very happy to be a part of it as I loved the concept. As an artist, I wanted to be more flexible & experimentative and hence, when the opportunity came knocking, nothing could stop me from taking it.” - Zakir Khan

The campaign reveals saw both the stars finally come together in their out of element avatars, to showcase the Surprise - the Good Day Choco Chip Cookie that consumers and audiences alike had never anticipated.

The Personality-swap to delight the audiences with a generous dose of humour and wit while revealing the ‘choco-chip cookie’ surprise, will definitely be staying with the audience for quite some time. Stand-up comedy or commentary, the campaign’s outcome was totally fun, quirky, full-of-flavour, delivered in true ‘Good Day’ style.

Britannia Good Day’s mouth-watering choco-chip cookies have already been rated a perfect ten on ten for its tastiness, crunchiness, and chocolatey-ness.

Grab a pack of Britannia Good Day choco-chip cookies at Jio Mart.