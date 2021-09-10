'Unfathomable why somebody would troll children': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jehangir & Taimur's name controversy

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's second son's name was revealed, the same things began to transpire that had happened when Taimur Ali Khan's name was announced. The same social media trolling began post Kareena's younger son Jehangir's name reveal as well. While Saif and Kareena remained mum for a bit about it, in a recent chat, the Laal Singh Chaddha star finally spoke up about it and revealed why they picked Taimur and Jehangir as names for their sons.

Talking to The Guardian, Kareena shared that she feels terrible about all the trolling that happens around her children Taimur and Jeh's name. She shared that she and Saif liked the names and there is nothing more to it. Kareena also expressed how she cannot understand how people can troll kids. She said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls."

Recently, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a photo of Jeh and Kareena from their Maldives trip on social media and penned a strong post about the naming issue. In her note, Saba slammed the trolls and claimed that only parents have the right to make decisions about their kids. She wrote, "When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME .No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS."

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh returned last month from their Maldives vacay. Photos of little Jeh with Kareena and Saif took the internet by storm and people loved the munchkin. On the work front, Kareena is now going to be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

