'Unfathomable why somebody would troll children': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jehangir & Taimur's name controversy

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son's name was revealed, the same things began to transpire that had happened when Taimur Ali Khan's name was announced. The same social media trolling began post Kareena's younger son Jehangir's name reveal as well. While Saif and Kareena remained mum for a bit about it, in a recent chat, the Laal Singh Chaddha star finally spoke up about it and revealed why they picked Taimur and Jehangir as names for their sons. 

Talking to The Guardian, Kareena shared that she feels terrible about all the trolling that happens around her children Taimur and Jeh's name. She shared that she and Saif liked the names and there is nothing more to it. Kareena also expressed how she cannot understand how people can troll kids. She said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls."

It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a photo of Jeh and Kareena from their Maldives trip on social media and penned a strong post about the naming issue. In her note, Saba slammed the trolls and claimed that only parents have the right to make decisions about their kids. She wrote, "When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME .No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS."

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh returned last month from their Maldives vacay. Photos of little Jeh with Kareena and Saif took the internet by storm and people loved the munchkin. On the work front, Kareena is now going to be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

Comments
Anonymous : Ever heard the saying, " once beaten twice shy." ? Unfortunately do not apply to kapoors and tagores.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Ever heard the saying " once beaten twice shy."
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : why has sharukg named Aryan the most barbarian folks who killed murderers,looted invaded the real natives
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : The only point she is proving is that she is a pompous idiot
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : I will call my son Hitler. Boohoo it is unfathomable people troll me!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : And I really like the name hitler
REPLY 0 16 hours ago
Anonymous : It’s unfathomable why somebody would bully others yet plays the victim when the tables are turned.
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Miss clueless when few criticize you they are trolls. when the masses are bashing you it is the polls
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Kareena is like I will offend all the hindus just because I can do so. We we can say what we want too. You are a public figure
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : well that you should think about before naming your kids after barbaric invaders, killers, looter and rapists.
REPLY 4 17 hours ago
Anonymous : exactly. Take that hot head
REPLY 1 16 hours ago
Anonymous : You and your book eorm husband ate dumb blondes.
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Very true...she even trolled her supposed best friends Amrita Arora children ..when best friend was not around...on how they not cute blah blah...dumdums dont understand what hypocrites mean...
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Just like u troll other people who are somebody else's children.
REPLY 3 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Who's trolling children? Clearly they are questioning parents and families choice of naming. Adults can make informed decision. Don't play Victim in this age and time.
REPLY 5 19 hours ago
Anonymous : People are jealous of you and your beautiful children sweetheart ♥️
REPLY 3 19 hours ago
Anonymous : delusional pr
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Yeah we are real jealous of this hot head, washed up, and botoxed duck lips. Gimme a break!
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Its because it seems you are more something to make a point to the general population of the country instead of being neutral, tolerant and having a global outlook which automatically points to a possible entitlement and lack of humility
REPLY 2 20 hours ago

