Union Minister Smriti Irani has THIS to say on Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual assault on Anurag Kashyap

Recently, actress Payal Ghosh came out and alleged sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani also has spoken up on the matter. Here's what she had to say.

After Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and spoke up against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and alleged that he forced himself upon her, the National Commission For Women chairperson Sharma asked her to file an official complaint with them. Post that, Union Minister Smriti Irani also responded to the questions regarding Payal's allegations of sexual assault on Anurag in an interview with Republic TV. The Union Minister claimed that since NCW has made their stance on the matter clear, it may not be appropriate for her to speak on the matter.

She told the news channel on being asked about Payal's allegations against Anurag, "I am in a Constitutional position that oversees the National Commission for Women. NCW has made a public statement, hence it will be inappropriate for me to digress and get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case." The Union Minister claimed that she is in a constitutional position that oversees the working of NCW and hence, she would not want to get into their area of work.

Meanwhile, Payal had taken to Twitter and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while coming out with sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag. She urged the PM to take action against the 'demon' and claimed that her security was at risk. Responding to the allegations, Anurag said that they are 'baseless.' Further, Anurag released his lawyer's statement too on social media against the allegations made by Payal Ghosh. Post Payal's tweet, several actresses who have worked with Anurag came out in support of him including , Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill and others. Further, his former partners Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj also spoke in his favour. Meanwhile, it was reported a day back that Payal would be filing an official police complaint against Anurag at Oshiwara Police station.

