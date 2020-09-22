  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Union Minister Smriti Irani has THIS to say on Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual assault on Anurag Kashyap

Recently, actress Payal Ghosh came out and alleged sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani also has spoken up on the matter. Here's what she had to say.
17726 reads Mumbai
Smriti Irani on Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap controversyUnion Minister Smriti Irani has THIS to say on Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual assault on Anurag Kashyap
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and spoke up against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and alleged that he forced himself upon her, the National Commission For Women chairperson Rekha Sharma asked her to file an official complaint with them. Post that, Union Minister Smriti Irani also responded to the questions regarding Payal's allegations of sexual assault on Anurag in an interview with Republic TV. The Union Minister claimed that since NCW has made their stance on the matter clear, it may not be appropriate for her to speak on the matter. 

She told the news channel on being asked about Payal's allegations against Anurag, "I am in a Constitutional position that oversees the National Commission for Women. NCW has made a public statement, hence it will be inappropriate for me to digress and get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case." The Union Minister claimed that she is in a constitutional position that oversees the working of NCW and hence, she would not want to get into their area of work. 

NCW has made a public statement, hence it will be inappropriate for me to digress and get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case.
Smriti Irani

Meanwhile, Payal had taken to Twitter and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while coming out with sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag. She urged the PM to take action against the 'demon' and claimed that her security was at risk. Responding to the allegations, Anurag said that they are 'baseless.' Further, Anurag released his lawyer's statement too on social media against the allegations made by Payal Ghosh. Post Payal's tweet, several actresses who have worked with Anurag came out in support of him including Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill and others. Further, his former partners Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj also spoke in his favour. Meanwhile, it was reported a day back that Payal would be filing an official police complaint against Anurag at Oshiwara Police station.

Also Read|Payal Ghosh on not remembering the date of incident with Anurag Kashyap: He wasn't my lover

Credits :Republic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement