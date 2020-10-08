Unite2FightCorona: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha, Parineeti & others support PM Modi’s Jan Andolan against COVID 19

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Jan Andolan campaign to fight COVID 19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities extend their support for the initiative and urge fans to follow the protocol.

It’s been over six months when India was hit by COVID 19 pandemic and the life came to a standstill. The deadly virus has claimed over 1 lakh lives along with infecting over 68 lakh people and the toll is rising alarmingly. In order to fight back with this pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government has launched a Jan Andolan initiative today wherein he has asked the citizens to follow the necessary protocols of maintaining social distancing and sanitization.

Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities have hailed the initiative and took to social media to extend their support for the campaign. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Let's #Unite2FightCorona Folded hands. Together we can and we will succeed Flexed biceps Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.” Kriti Sanon also supported Jan Andolan and tweeted, “We need to fight this together! I support our PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid! Do gaj ki doori, Mask hai zaroori! Face with medical mask. Please wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing. #Unite2FightCorona.” Rakul Preet Singh also urged her fans to use the three weapons to stay safe in these difficult times. She wrote, “The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe. #Unite2FightCorona!”

Take a look at celeb tweets supporting PM Modi’s Jan Andolan:

Let's #Unite2FightCorona Together we can and we will succeed Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing @narendramodi@PMOIndia @MIB_India https://t.co/UTQPZSbdQ1 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 8, 2020

We need to fight this together!

I support our PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid!

Do gaj ki doori, Mask hai zaroori!

Please wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing. #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi https://t.co/DuVhdLnXLW — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 8, 2020

The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe. #Unite2FightCorona! https://t.co/RYV8PZF2D2 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 8, 2020

Cover my face, maintain 6 feet space, wash my hands to win this race

Fight against Covid begins with me. I support PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid#Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi@PMOIndia @MIB_India https://t.co/ASBZay4avo — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 8, 2020

MY Mask is MY Vaccine .

Social Distancing is YOURS.

If I am Safe YOU are Too.

I Support PM's Jan Andolan against COVID.#Unite2FightCorona https://t.co/eu8F8hxLjm — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) October 8, 2020

My 3 mantras to make India safe : Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing.

Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @MIB_India #Unite2FightCorona. — (@ParineetiChopra) October 8, 2020

Earlier, , and Shekhar Kapur had also hailed the initiative. The Queen actress had tweeted, “The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona.”

