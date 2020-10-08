  1. Home
#Unite2FightCorona: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha, Parineeti & others support PM Modi’s Jan Andolan against COVID 19

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Jan Andolan campaign to fight COVID 19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities extend their support for the initiative and urge fans to follow the protocol.
14280 reads Mumbai
It’s been over six months when India was hit by COVID 19 pandemic and the life came to a standstill. The deadly virus has claimed over 1 lakh lives along with infecting over 68 lakh people and the toll is rising alarmingly. In order to fight back with this pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government has launched a Jan Andolan initiative today wherein he has asked the citizens to follow the necessary protocols of maintaining social distancing and sanitization.

Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities have hailed the initiative and took to social media to extend their support for the campaign. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Let's #Unite2FightCorona Folded hands. Together we can and we will succeed Flexed biceps Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.” Kriti Sanon also supported Jan Andolan and tweeted, “We need to fight this together! I support our PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid! Do gaj ki doori, Mask hai zaroori! Face with medical mask. Please wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing. #Unite2FightCorona.” Rakul Preet Singh also urged her fans to use the three weapons to stay safe in these difficult times. She wrote, “The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe. #Unite2FightCorona!”

Take a look at celeb tweets supporting PM Modi’s Jan Andolan:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan and Shekhar Kapur had also hailed the initiative. The Queen actress had tweeted, “The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona @narendramodi @PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is thankful to PM Modi for Jan Andolan against COVID 19: Let’s pledge to #Unite2FightCorona

Credits :Twitter

