Unlock 1.0: Films, TV shoots allowed with crew of 33% in non containment areas of Maharashtra; Read guidelines

Maharashtra Government has allowed producers to resume shootings for films, Television and web series. Read detailed guidelines.

In the first phase of Unlock 1, Maharashtra Government on Sunday night granted permission to producers to resume shooting for films, television shows and web series in the non-containment areas of the state. The state government set a lengthy 16-page guidelines for producers which mentioned that a maximum of 33 percent of crew excluding the main cast will be allowed on sets. All the staff members will have to carry an identification card and Aarogya Setu app must be downloaded on their mobile devices.

Apart from this, it will be compulsory for the respective production houses to have an ambulance, doctor and nurse on set throughout the day. Also, every producer is expected to have at least 3 washrooms on sets which will be sanitized every one hour. It will be the production's responsibility to ensure timely treatment of any worker who suffer from COVID-19 during the shoot or while travelling for it. Not just that, every employee would be checked for temperature thoroughly before entering.

Any crew member above 65 years of age won't be allowed plus pregnant women would be barred from entering the premises. Producers are to eliminate "open calls" and give a designated time to crew to arrive on sets.

For Casting:

The Government has ordered producers to ensure that casting is done online via zoom or skype or Facetime. If scripts are being distributed in a hard copy format, it needs to be disposed off after use immediately.

Actors must be encouraged to wait in their cars and not the waiting room for auditions.

For Crew:

All the crew members have to practice social distancing while working and wearing masks will be compulsory. No elaborate marriage sequence, fight sequence to be planned till things normalise.

For Actors:

Artists are told to do most of their get up from their residence and visit sets with minimal support staff. Trials and fittings to be done at their residence. Junior artists need to be reduced or not used at all in scenes. Face Shields to be worn by makeup artists and hairstylists.

For non-fiction shows:

Sourcing of new costumes should be avoided. Seating arrangements for judges to maintain social distancing.

Apart from this, for the shooting of films and wherever possible, the government has asked to provide campus accommodations for crew members. For those travelling, must carry and ID card and must sanitize the vehicles before and after boarding.

Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. (1/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

Any talent or crew member, who returns from a location where the virus is spreading, should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and check the temperature twice a day. In case anyone on set tests COVID-19 positive, the person will be sent for treatment immediately. Shooting will be halted for three days and resumed only after safety checks.

For the permissions to resume shootings, producers will have to apply to managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited and to district collectors outside Mumbai.

The industry has welcomed this decision by the Maharashtra Government and has promised to adhere to the rules and regulations.

Credits :Pinkvilla

