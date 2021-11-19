Unlucky in love: Zeenat Aman

She was the face of neo-Independent India, unencumbered by custom or convention, which her predecessors and even peers did not risk toppling… at least on screen. As flower-child Janice in Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Zeenat Aman got an entire nation hooked. Swaying to RD Burman and Asha Bhosle’s hymn of rebellion, Dum maro dum, Zeenat Aman was anointed as a cult princess.

Born in India, bred in Germany, educated in Los Angeles... winner of the Miss Asia-Pacific crown, Zeenat Aman’s sensibilities were as transnational as her style. Thigh high slits, blouses deep and daring, bell bottoms, skirts... she revamped the wardrobe of the Hindi film heroine. Superstars and sportsmen, intellectuals and magnates… none could vouch to have remained unruffled by her onscreen seduction – the most hi-profile romance reportedly being with Pak skipper Imran Khan.

As an actor too, she was cool about playing grey. An adulteress in Dhund, a social climber in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, the impenitent hooker in Manoranjan, a pub temptress in Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, raw and rustic in Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram… Zeenat broke all moulds of monotony. So refreshing was her freethinking vibe that even mentor and co-star Dev Anand, as mentioned in his autobiography Romancing With Life, couldn’t help falling in love with her. What then seems bizarre is how could someone who spelt woman power, someone who seemed to be the vanguard of the emancipated, could get entangled in one abusive and annihilating relationship after the other!

SANJAY KHAN

Though she was allegedly linked-up with several co-stars, news of her serious relationship with the much-married and father of three, Sanjay Khan, hogged the headlines in the mid ’70s. Sanjay allegedly wedded his leading lady in a secret nikah ceremony on 10 December 1978, during the Jaisalmer schedule of his directorial debut, Abdullah (1980).

Soon the relationship, floundering to find its feet, hit troubled waters. Reportedly, November 3, 1977, was the turning point – albeit a horrific one. Zeenat was shooting in Lonavala, when Sanjay asked her to return to Mumbai for reshooting portions of Abdullah. When she reasoned that the dates were allotted to another filmmaker; he apparently accused her of being involved with him. Hurt by the insinuation, Zeenat drove down right to the Taj, where Sanjay was attending a hi-profile celebration with wife Zarine Khan.

Seeing her at the party, left Sanjay infuriated. Reportedly, in the adjoining room, he first abused her verbally and later turned physical. It was alleged that the mayhem was triggered because Zeenat had brought her nikahnama along. Apparently, the actress had also brought up the supposed debts taken under her name for financing his dream project Abdullah. Battered and bleeding, Zeenat was rushed to the hospital. Her eye was damaged beyond repair. The grisly incident was described in friend and author Shobha De’s chronicle, titled Selective Memory, where she writes, “One eye was considerably smaller than the other. The rough heel of Sanjay Khan’s boot ground into it… had left its permanent mark.”

Oddly, Zeenat resisted filing a police complaint. “I love this man… I will back his every move and I will make him a king one day,” Zeenat supposedly said cutting a picture of a woman hopelessly in love. The controversial ‘marriage’ reportedly ended on November 24, 1979.

MAZHAR KHAN

Young actor Mazhar Khan (of Shaan fame) ended his marriage with Rubaina (they had a son Azhar), the late Dilip Kumar’s niece, when he drew close to Zeenat, older to him by a decade. They got married in 1985 leaving her mother, Mrs Heinz, in utter dismay. Intrinsically a private person, Zeenat however once shared the reason behind her decision on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous saying, “I was ready for motherhood. I felt my biological clock was ticking.” But the marriage had a shaky start. Zeenat claimed that her husband was cheating on her even while she was pregnant with their first-born Azaan. “Mazhar never wanted me to grow as an individual or as an artiste. He wanted me to be with the kids and at home… I tried to make it work…There was not a single moment of happiness or joy during those 12 years,” she reportedly said.

Around 1993, Mazhar began to suffer from ailments of the liver and pancreas. It was believed to be a consequence of an apparent liposuction. His directorial debut Gang staggered and that compounded his financial troubles. Zeenat, with honest intent, accompanied him to the best hospitals in the world. While he did recuperate, he apparently got addicted to painkillers. “The years between ’93-’97 was a continuous battle for me… From learning how to give injections to how to do the dressing, I did everything single-handedly. I looked after my children, my husband. But there was no one to look after me. No other woman would have lasted in my situation,” she told Simi Garewal.

In 1997, a weary Zeenat filed for a divorce from Mazhar. She was deprived of the custody of her children, Azaan and Jahaan. But she was relentless about having them. In May 1998, her in-laws and 11-year-old son Azaan reportedly entered her Bandra home resulting in an altercation. Zeenat and her 25-year-old friend, Zaheer Aslam were reportedly left battered. The same year, on 16 September 1998, Mazhar passed away. “His death came as a blow to me… I was not ready for him to die. I had fought all the battles for him,” she was quoted saying. Zeenat was not allowed to pay her last respects.

Some more heartbreak…

In 2013, there were rumours that Zeenat had found love again and was planning to get married to a much-younger Mumbai-based entrepreneur. But they remained just that - rumours! In 2018, the actor, who was around 68 then, filed a stalking case against alleged friend, 38-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmed alias Aman Khanna. Later, she reportedly filed a case of sexual harassment and cheating on him. Eventually, he was arrested and later granted conditional bail.

A Bollywood source was quoted saying in masala.com, “This is a strange quirk of fate. One of Zeenat’s biggest Bollywood hits was B. R. Chopra’s courtroom drama Insaf Ka Tarazu in 1980 that ironically dealt with deceit and rape. But that was on screen. It’s tragic that Zeenat should find herself fighting a real-life situation at this advanced age...”

However, in public, the actor continues to conduct herself with dignity, the silver in her hair adding to her autumnal charm. Her older son Azaan has directed a film titled Bankster. The younger, Zahaan, is a musician and has done a course at the Stella Adler Acting school. In a rare interview with Filmfare, Zeenat once said cryptically, “I have made some mistakes in the journey of life. Nobody has a perfect life… Never trust easily. Look before you leap! Don’t listen to your heart always.” Sound advice indeed.