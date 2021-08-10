UNSEEN: Aamir Khan snapped in yet another Army look on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha

Several photos and videos of from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh have made it so social media. The film's cast and crew were in Kargil for a few weeks at stretch as they were shooting crucial portions of the film. Aamir was also joined by South actor Naga Chaitanya in the mountains as the film includes a major portion of military. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' blockbuster film Forrest Gump.

In the past, we have seen at least two different Army looks of Aamir Khan being leaked from the film's sets. Now, looks like we've got our hands on yet another one. Taking to Twitter, a fan page dedicated to Aamir Khan has shared a brand new photo of the actor from the film's sets.

In the photo, Aamir can be seen donning the military training uniform of cargo pants and olive green tee. He can also be seen sporting cropped haircut and glasses for the photo as he smiles wide.

Check out Aamir Khan's photo below:

On Monday, a similar photo of Naga Chaitanya surfaced on social media in the same military training outfit. While Aamir Khan is playing the titular character, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the female lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will see Naga Chaitanya playing the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in the film.