UNSEEN: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's shades swag in Maldives selfies is unmissable

It has been quite an exciting week for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan as the trio was in the Maldives and kept sharing photos from their vacay. While on Wednesday, Aishwarya shared a lovely family picture from the Maldives with the staff of the resort they stayed in, now, new photos from their trip have surfaced on social media. It was on Wednesday evening that the trio returned from the Maldives after a vacay on Aaradhya's 10th birthday.

A social media user shared selfies on his handle with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya where all three could be seen in a cheerful mood. The photos feature Aishwarya in an all black attire while Abhishek could be seen sporting a cool hoodie. Aaradhya could be seen twinning with her mother Aishwarya in black. All three had one common accessory- a cool pair of shades, and well, the swag in that was unmissable. Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter posed with a fan before leaving from the Maldives.

It was on Wednesday that Abhishek and Aishwarya both shared lovely snaps from Aaradhya's 10th birthday celebration in the Maldives. The adorable photos of Aaradhya dressed in a pink dress while posing with her mumma and papa, Aishwarya and Abhishek left netizens in complete awe. Wishes for Aaradhya also poured in from celebs like Bipasha Basu, Sikandar Kher and others. Besides photos from the celebration, Abhishek and Aishwarya had also shared photos of the gorgeous view from their villa in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, now, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya are back in town and last night, they were snapped together at the airport. The Fanney Khan actress was seen holding onto her little girl Aaradhya amid the media glare as they both walked out of the airport with Abhishek.

