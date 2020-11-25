UNSEEN: Anushka Sharma shines bright in red as she and husband Virat Kohli pose with hotel staffer in Dubai

It has been a few weeks since the IPL 2020 came to an end, but we recently stumbled upon some new photos of Virat and Anushka from Dubai.

and Virat Kohli had their die-hard fans keeping an eye out for them and their every move in Dubai when the cricketer was playing the Indian Premier League this year. Accompanying Virat, was wife and actress Anushka Sharma who is pregnant and currently in her last trimester. Their photos and videos from Dubai were a massive hit on social media and fans made sure to make it viral on several occasions.

The couple were staying with their team at one of the high-end hotels in Dubai and we got to see several photos of the couple from inside the hotel.

In these latest unseen photos, Virat and Anushka can be seen posing with a hotel staffer. While the actress shines bright and looks radiant in a red dress, Virat can be seen smiling for the camera despite the sun rays hitting his face in a white and black striped tee.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's unseen Dubai photos below:

Meanwhile, Anushka is back to the city and has resumed shooting for her brand commitments. This week is jam-packed for the actress as she will working for seven days straight and wrapping up all her shoots before the arrival of her first child in January 2021. As for Virat, the Indian captain will be on his Australia Tour but will be returning home after the first test match to be by Anushka's side.

Credits :Pinkvilla

