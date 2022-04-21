UNSEEN: Don't miss Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar's photos from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Just days after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, busy bee Alia Bhatt returned to the sets of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia was also snapped at the airport as she left for the film's shoot. In the project, Alia will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and veteran actors such as Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

While we have already gotten a glimpse of the star cast looks, we stumbled upon some unseen photos on Thursday. Turns out, Bengali actress Churni Ganguly, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share a couple of unseen photos from the film's set. In the pictures, Churni can be seen with Alia, Ranveer, Karan and Shabana Azmi.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra ji, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts. #rockyaurranikipremkahani, directed by none other than the immensely warm @karanjohar, coming to you with much lovey-dovey aplomb, in 2023! #bollywood #dharma #karanjohar #aliabhatt #ranveersingh #dharmendra #jaya #shabana #actor."

Take a look:

The film, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has already gone on floors. The cast and crew have been shooting in several locations across various cities. While this will be Alia and Ranveer's second collaboration after Gully Boy, it will be a special one for Karan Johar.

For the unversed, Karan Johar is returning to the director's seat with RRKPK.

