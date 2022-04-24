UNSEEN Mehendi PICS: Alia Bhatt is the happiest bride as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor & her bridesmaids

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot on April 14. The wedding looked straight out of a fairytale and the wedding pics were absolutely dreamy. Alia and Ranbir made for one of the most gorgeous brides and grooms. It has been almost 10 days since their wedding festivities to get over but fans are still going gaga over the pictures from their D Day. Well, now a new set of pictures from their Mehendi ceremony have come out where the actress looks super happy as she is posing with her bridesmaids and hubby Ranbir.

In the first picture, we can see Alia Bhatt sitting in the centre with a bright smile on her face as she flaunts the Mehendi in both her hands. The actress looked gorgeous in her red lehenga and green accessories. Her bridesmaids Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani and others looked lovely as they all came to be a part of their BFF’s happiness. In the next picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor in a red kurta posing with his wifey and some of her friends. The third picture has 3 of her friends posing stylishly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and a video of the two from Manali had gone viral. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt had flown to Jaisalmer recently to shoot for the remaining bits of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra which recently wrapped up. As a wedding gift, Ayan Mukerji released a small part of the song Kesariya from the movie.

