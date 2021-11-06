Unseen PIC: Anushka Sharma features in KL Rahul’s birthday post for Virat Kohli

The wishes are pouring in from all the corners for Indian cricket team captain Viral Kohli. Right from fans to cricketers, all are showering love and birthday wishes for him. Keeping with the trend, cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of the couple to extend birthday wishes to Virat.

In the picture, Anushka and KL Rahul can be seen sitting on a massive rope swing, while Virat is trying to rotate it. The trio can be seen smiling their hearts out in the sweet picture. Sharing it, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday, Skip” with a heart emoticon. To note, the cricketer has been captaining the national team in all three formats regularly for the last four years. Interestingly, India registered a thumping win over Scotland by 8 wickets, today. India chased down 86 in just 6.3 overs against Scotland on Friday to push their Net Run Rate ahead of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Take a look:

Coming to Anushka, she had written for him, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness.”