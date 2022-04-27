UNSEEN PIC: Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat in purple bralette as she parties with a friend

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry. Since her debut performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi has impressed the audience and critics with her acting chops. Her subsequent choice of movies have further led cine-goers to admire her. Apart from her acting, lately, Bhumi has also left a mark as quite the style diva. Her pictures on social media often grab fans’ attention, who keep on coming back for more. And now, an unseen picture of Bhumi has surfaced on Instagram, where she can be seen partying with a friend.

In the picture, Bhumi can be seen partying and dancing with her friend. The Badhaai Do actress looked like a million bucks as she dressed to impress for the occasion. Bhumi donned a purple bralette, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted black faux-leather pants. She opted for a sleek hair style as she kept her tresses open with a middle parting. Bhumi completed her look with glamourous makeup punctuated with flushed cheeks and glossy lips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the movie Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. She now has as many as five projects in the pipeline. Bhumi is currently shooting for The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, she has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar. Bhumi will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Govinda Naam Mera, and a quirky thriller titled Afwah wth Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

