Unseen PIC: Clean-shaven Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan look stylish as they pose with Gauri Khan, Karan Johar

Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have separated quite a few years back, but they continue to maintain a cordial and warm relationship. In fact, Sussanne often takes to her social media space and shares endearing blasts from the past in the form of unseen pictures, featuring herself and Hrithik with their friends. Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Sussanne took to Instagram and dropped another old picture, where she, and Hrithik can be seen posing with Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others.

Sometime back today, Sussanne took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture as she wished her friend Kaajal Anand on her birthday. In the picture from 2018, one can see a clean-shaven Hrithik Roshan donning an all-black outfit and a hat. Sussanne Khan, standing beside him, is seen posing with Gauri Khan, Karan Johar. Sonali Bendre also features in the picture along with Kaajal Anand, and Gayatri Oberoi. Sharing this picture, Sussanne wrote a sweet caption to wish Anand on her birthday.

It read, “Happy birthday @putlu flashbacks to a bunch of friends in a Covid 19 free world…2018”. Sussanne also tagged Hrithik, Gauri, Karan, Sonali, Kaajal, and Gayatri in the picture.

Take a look:

Recently, on Hrithik’s birthday, Sussanne wished him by sharing a video featuring him with their sons Hredaan and Hrehaan. She captioned the post with, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals”.

ALSO READ: Rumoured beau Arslan Goni assures Sussanne Khan she 'will be fine soon' after she contracts COVID-19