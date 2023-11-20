Unseen PIC from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol-Kareena is wholesome

Among several other Bollywood movies, Karan Johar’s directorial, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, continues to live rent-free in the audience’s heart. The film, released in 2001, starred an ensemble cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji among others. Just now, we caught our hands on a throwback unseen picture from the sets of the film, which is enough to take you on a walk down memory lane.

Throwback pic from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the much-loved film, can never go old. Even years after its release, the film about relationships and love continues to enjoy a mammoth cult fan following. From the special movie, we caught our hands on an unseen throwback BTS picture from the film sets.

The picture features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a bridal outfit while the rest of the cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, and Jibraan Khan (as a child artist) were caught in a hysterical moment of laughter while megastar Amitabh Bachchan seemingly gears up for his shot.

Have a look:

When Karan Johar thought that the film wouldn’t work

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Karan Johar, talking about the film, admitted that he thought that the film would flop. He recalled how the film had received bad reviews, and everyone was like, ‘old wine, new bottle, same thing, turned over,’ and he was very dejected at the time of its release.

“I remember there was a trade critic who gave a really bad review to the film, and he wrote at the end, ‘Overall the film will disappoint all concerned,’ and I was like, I remember reading, and I was like my film’s going to flop,” shares Karan Johar.

He further added, “I called Anil Thadani, who was a massive distributor, producer, and exhibitor, and I called him, and he was like, ‘Karan, are you going crazy? This is pre-Eid, just wait for Monday.’ He said Monday, if your advance is good for the second week, that means you are home.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director further admitted that being very dramatic in his head, he walked to a temple. “I was like, if the film flops, what am I gonna do because my dad (Yash Johar) told me if this film flops, we will have to go back to our old house because we put all our money into this film whatever we made on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra reveals 3 things he calls Kiara Advani and it’s aww-dorable