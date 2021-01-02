UNSEEN PIC: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mask up to explore Ranthambore wildlife with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun the New Year at Ranthambore with their families. An unseen photo of the couple joining Soni Razdan with masks on a jungle Safari is bound to leave you intrigued.

For the popular couple and , 2021 has begun on a high note as they had jetted off to Ranthambore with their respective families to celebrate the onset of the New Year. While Alia, Shaheen, , Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni kept sharing photos from their trip on social media, fans of the couple wanted to see more of the two together out in the wild. And well, it seems that fan's wishes have been granted as a photo of Ranbir and Alia exploring the wild together with masks on has left everyone in awe.

A photo shared by Manav Manglani on social media has left fans praising Ranbir and Alia for exercising COVID precautions while being out in the wild with family. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir could be seen sitting on a jeep behind Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. While it is visible that Ranbir, Soni and Alia are wearing masks, we can also see them enjoying the wildlife together in the Ranthambore forest. Alia could be seen sporting a black beanie cap with a camouflage jacket while Ranbir is seen sporting a check shirt with a sleeveless beige puffer jacket.

The couple seems to have welcomed the New Year by joining their families for wildlife exploration. Shaheen had even shared a photo last night of a Tiger at Ranthambore clicked by Ranbir. The photo left fans of Ranbir impressed by his photography skills.

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Riddhima had shared a family photo with Soni, Neetu, Bharat, Samara, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji yesterday as she announced the end of their Ranthambore trip. The couple will apparently be heading back after welcoming the New Year together. Interestingly, also had featured in Neetu and Riddhima's Instagram stories which left fans wondering if DeepVeer were also holidaying with Ranbir and Alia.

