UNSEEN PICS of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late Saroj Khan's daughter are rare gems you shouldn't miss

The fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most popular Btown stars in the world, never miss a chance to make her photos go viral. What becomes an even bigger rage on social media is Aishwarya's rare and unseen photo. Speaking of this, recently, Late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal shared a couple of unseen and beautiful memories with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in them on her social media. And, in no time, the photos went viral on social media.

Taking to her unverified Instagram handle, Sukaina dropped unseen photos from apparently the Aa Ab Laut Chalen days when late choreographer might have been working with Aishwarya. In the photos, late Saroj Khan's daughter could be seen beaming with joy as she posed with Aishwarya at different locations internationally. In one of the photos, Aishwarya, in a printed blue outfit, is seen sitting on a bench with Sukaina. In another photo, Aishwarya could be seen smiling away with late Saroj Khan's daughter.

The memories certain impressed the internet. Sharing these, the late choreographer's daughter thanked Aishwarya. She wrote, "Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are Loads of Love."

Take a look:

Aishwarya shared a special bond with the late legendary choreographer. Late Saroj Khan choreographed many songs for Aishwarya including Taal's Ramta Jogi, Nimbooda and many more. When she passed away, Aishwarya had penned an emotional note. Aishwarya had written, "ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya has been away from limelight for a while now. Her last film was Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao back in 2018. Now, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan.

Also Read|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her daughter Aaradhya; PICS