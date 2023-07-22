Unseen pictures of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying their vacation in Europe; Check Out

The power couple of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always managed to capture the limelight with their effortless charm and glamorous lifestyle. Recently, the duo jetted off on a luxurious vacation in Europe, and now, unseen pictures from their picturesque getaway have surfaced online, leaving fans in awe of their enviable holiday moments. The family is making the most of their time together and Kareena continues to share the photos and videos from their trip.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's recent vacation photos

The recently surfaced unseen pictures from their European getaway offer glimpses into their private moments of leisure, and fun. From strolling together on scenic streets to indulging in delicious local cuisine, the family seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their vacation together. The recent photo shows the boys, Saif, Jehangir, and Taimur on a fishing expedition. In the first picture, dressed in a simple t-shirt paired with jeans and stylish sunglasses, Kareena could be seen sitting calmly, observing Saif and the kids from a distance. Saif sported a comfortable white t-shirt and matching pants. Both Jeh and Taimur looked adorable in their t-shirts and half-pants. The next photo show Saif fixing bait to a fishing pole while Jeh and Taimur assisted their dad.

Take a look at Saif and Kareena's travel photos here:

Meanwhile, it cannot be confirmed which part of Europe they are enjoying. Earlier, they were in London. Other members of the Pataudi family were also enjoying the London summer. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu were also with Saif and his family. Her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were seen playing with Jeh and Taimuur at Hyde Park.

Work front

On the work front, Kareena has taken break from the shooting of The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif is yet to announce his next after Adipurush.

