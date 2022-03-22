UNSEEN: Ranveer Singh looks dapper in an unbuttoned shirt as he poses with a fan in Dubai.

Ranveer Singh is a people's star and the actor proves it every time he steps out and interacts with his fans. While the Covid-19 pandemic may have briefly paused it, Ranveer's recent trip to England was all about interacting and hugging fans while attending the football matches. In the spirit of Throwback Tuesday, we chanced upon one such photo that features the actor.

The Gully Boy actor has visited UAE on multiple occasions in the last few months and during one visit, the actor obliged his fans with a few pictures presumably outside his hotel. Twitter user Mohammed Shah Rukh, shared a couple of selfies with Ranveer from Dubai and the actor looks all things happy.

In the photos, Ranveer can be seen looking dapper in a suit. However, with his blazer in his hand and an unbuttoned shirt, the actor's sartorial style is quite on point. Ranveer proves that interacting with fans is all about having a good time while looking dapper. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer's fan captioned it, "From 2010 till now admire you everyday @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh #fanboy."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's unseen photos from Dubai:

Ranveer Singh has been touring the UK as the official ambassador of the English Premier League. From attending football matches to meeting sports as well as entertainment celebrities, Ranveer has been taking social media by storm.

