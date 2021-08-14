UNSEEN: Rumoured lovebirds KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty are ecstatic as they enjoy with friends; See PIC

The tinsel town of Bollywood is an exciting and mysterious place with all the link-ups, alleged affairs, and rumoured love stories. One such rumoured couple who has been in the buzz lately is that of actress Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul. There have been reports of the two dating, but they have not yet made an official announcement regarding the same. However, cute pictures of the two together often do the rounds on social media, and leave their fans happy, excited, and all the more curious.

One such picture was shared by model and actress Anushka Ranjan on Friday. Anushka posted an unseen picture featuring Athiya and Rahul on her Instagram stories, while answering a question from a follower. During an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Insta story, Anushka was asked who her favorite cricketer was. She posted a photo featuring KL Rahul, Athiya, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and other friends, where all of them are seen having a good time together. Sharing the picture, Anushka circled around the young cricketer’s face, revealing her answer to the question.

Have a look at Anushka Ranjan’s photo here:

Last night, Athiya cheered for KL Rahul on her Instagram stories, as he became the first Indian cricketer to score a Test hundred at Lord’s since Ajinkya Rahane in 2014. With Rahul’s century, he put India at a commanding position on the first day of the England vs India second test match series. Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty also took to his Instagram to laud the cricketer, and thanked him for the best birthday gift.