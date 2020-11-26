UNSEEN: Sidharth Malhotra, Diana Penty snapped in Goa for a song shoot, actors chill over dinner at the beach

Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty reportedly came together for a song shoot in Goa and while they were at it also enjoyed some downtime with their crew.

left the city on Sunday afternoon and was snapped at the airport by the paparazzi. Soon after, Sidharth revealed on Instagram that he was diving into the waters at a Goan beach as he shared a stunning sunset photo. Thanks to the actor's eagle-eyed fan clubs, we now know what the actor has been up to in the sunshine coastal state. Sidharth and actress Diana Penty reportedly came together for a song shoot and while they were at it also enjoyed some downtime with their crew.

We stumbled upon an unseen photo of Sidharth arriving on the sets of the song shoot. Wearing a pair of denims and a checkered shirt, the actor as always looked smart even without making much of an effort. In another photo, Sidharth and Diana can be seen chilling with the crew with choreographer Bosco Martis also in frame. The crew can be seen chilling over dinner by the beach and smiling for the camera.

Check out Sidharth and Diana's Goa photos:

Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines for praising rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's act in Indoo Ki Jawaani as the film's trailer released. The duo engaged in some fun socia media banter as Sidharth reacted to the trailer saying, "Indoo from Ghaziabad looks (fire emojis) see you 11th dec guys #IndooKiJawaniTrailer @advani_kiara." To this, the actress replied with a hug emoji and tweeted "Indoo looks forward to seeing you too." Die-hard fans of the actors couldn't help but stan the rumoured couple.

