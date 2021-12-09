UNSEEN: Sonam Kapoor misses mommy Sunita Kapoor, shares adorable childhood photo

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. However, on Thursday, December 9, the Neerja star immensely missed her mother Sunita Kapoor. Currently, the mother-daughter duo are miles apart from each other and to bridge the gap, Sonam shared a major throwback photo of the two online.

In the picture, a young Sunita can be seen holding baby Sonam in her lap. The mother-daughter duo spend some quality time together as they relaxed on a comfy sofa. The photo aptly gives the retro vibe with the old artefacts accentuating their home. Mother Sunita has also donned yesteryear’s classic accessory, quirky sunglasses to complete her look. Meanwhile, a chubby Sonam enjoys being in the company of her mom. While sharing the picture online, Sonam Kapoor said, “I miss my mama.”

Take a look at the post here:

This comes just days after, Sonam shared another throwback photo with her husband Anand Ahuja. Apparently, the previous photo was clicked when Sonam and Anand celebrated their ‘first year together’. In the photo shared by her, a young Sonam can be seen sharing an infectious smile as she stands close to Ahuja. Her husband, reciprocates the warm gesture beaming with joy as he smiles looking at the camera. To note, the celebrity couple can be seen their ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher in blue ensembles. While sharing the photo on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together.”

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

