UNSEEN: Taimur is in his own happy world as mum Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan smile for a family photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan began the second week of December by bidding goodbye to Palampur as the actress along with and Taimur returned to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Kareena even shared a full glam selfie in dark glasses and her winter clothes with the mountains in the background. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Bye bye Palampur What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home."

While fans got to see a glimpse of the photos Kareena shared on Instagram, we stumbled upon another unseen family photo of the actress with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Turns out, Saif who was shooting for his horror comedy had sister Saba Ali Khan for company as well.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba shared a happy family photo of Kareena, Saif and Taimur. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen smiling for the picture, whereas Taimur is distracted by a small branch. Sharing the same, Saba used a ;Totally Cool' GIF to describe the photo.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Taimur made the most of their time in Palampur as they went for a village walk. Not just that, the mother son duo also participated in a pottery class while they were in Dharamshala. Kareena also shared a series of photos of Taimur making post and having a gala time while he was at it.

The actress is expecting her second child with Saif and the couple are set to welcome their second child around March 2021. On the work front, Kareena wrapped up her portions in Laal Singh Chaddha with a few months ago. It will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

