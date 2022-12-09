UNSEEN VIDEO: How Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi-Anand Tiwari prepped for Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on 9th December 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Today, the lovebirds are celebrating their first anniversary. On their special occasion, their fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who attended their close-knit ceremony, took to social media and shared an unseen video from their sangeet practice session. Vicky and Katrina's wedding was attended by a few of their close friends from the industry. celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Anand Tiwari and others were seen in attendance. Unseen video from Sangeet practice session

In the video, Angad and Anand are seen grooving to the song Brown Munde. They are flexing some Bhangra moves. Neha, who had delivered her son Guriq just before VicKat's wedding, is also seen joining the boys and prepping for the wedding. The trio looks all pumped up as they dance together. Along with the video, Neha wrote a long note and gave exciting details about their performance at the wedding. She wrote, "This was exactly a year and a few days ago …. The excitement we had in our heads and heart about hamare Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi … yes the sangeet prep was real with @anandntiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a new born in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and @angadbedi who could nt contain his excitement about all of the above , becoming a new dad all over again, #vickat da #vyaah and ofcourse doing bhangra on stage … the things we do for love and the things we love to do for love #happyanniversary hamare @vickykaushal09 aur @katrinakaif only love n more love coming your way." Have a look: