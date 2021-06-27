  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Unseen wedding PICS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast as newlyweds go viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018. Scroll further to see the unseen pictures from their fairytale wedding.
180711 reads Mumbai
Unseen wedding pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Unseen wedding PICS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast as newlyweds go viral
  • 39
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

‘Bajirao Mastani’ stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Only very close friends and family were invited to the wedding. The superstars had two ceremonies, one Anand Karaj and another in the traditional South Indian way. Recently, a couple of previously unseen wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the newlyweds are holding a glass of champagne and raising a toast. In another picture from the fairytale wedding, both Ranveer and Deepika can be seen arriving at the wedding venue in what appears to be a luxury boat. 

Several fans have shared the pictures reminiscing the wedding of two superstars after years of dating one another. Both of them have appeared in three successful ventures together including ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Padmaavat’. All three films are helmed by the maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The viral pictures have been appeared to be clicked after the South Indian style ceremony. Deepika is wearing a traditional red saree while Ranveer is donning a golden-bordered vest. Post the wedding, the couple had shared wonderful official pictures of the ceremony.

Click here to see the pictures:

Speaking about the then much-anticipated wedding, Deepika had told Filmfare, “There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place."

Also Read| Deepika Padukone showers love on hubby Ranveer Singh by engaging in online PDA; Details Inside

Credits :InstagramFilmfare

You may like these
Deepika Padukone showers love on hubby Ranveer Singh by engaging in online PDA; Details Inside
Throwback: Deepika Padukone on a ‘no-phone policy’ at wedding with Ranveer: Says guests were ‘so thankful’
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rock all black athleisure as they returns back to city
Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over 'baby' Deepika Padukone’s latest PIC; Calls her ‘elegance ki moorat’
Deepika Padukone wants to 'whack' Ranveer Singh for THIS as he asks 'what possibilities do you see?' in a post
Newswrap, April 14: Alia Bhatt tests COVID negative; Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone jet off to Bangalore
Anonymous 23 hours ago

Deepika padukone & Ranveer singh, best love story, amazing wedding, beautiful wife & husband. Gorgeous family!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Aunty and uncle badai ho

Anonymous 3 days ago

Deepika and Ranveer Made for each other

Anonymous 3 days ago

Magic family, The Best!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Fat, royal wedding with beautiful bride & charming groom. Deepika with Ranveer!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Beauty wife & Handsome husband. Best jodi ever. Amazing wedding and family. God bless!

Anonymous 3 days ago

im foodie foodie foodie and shy

Anonymous 3 days ago

DeepVeer i love you. I want to see your babies. I am waiting for good news.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Good decision fairytale wedding, best family. Only love deepika with ranveer.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Two souls, two hearts, great moment and special union. Forever Deepika with Ranveer!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Our Joy this amazing husband & wife. Unique moment for all life. Great love story!

Anonymous 3 days ago

vomi t

Anonymous 3 days ago

Why are you pragnent Katrina?

Anonymous 3 days ago

I am proud for Dp&rs. This poem of love with royal wedding. Best decision, wonderful jodi.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Queen of hearts with King of love,forever. The Best family.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Very nice family with royal wedding result beautiful wife & husband

Anonymous 3 days ago

Forever deepika with ranveer.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Special moment for eternity. Royal wedding.

Anonymous 3 days ago

The Best couple Deepika with Ranveer. Wonderful wedding.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Special moment for eternity, great family Deepika with Ranveer.

Anonymous 3 days ago

This Day for union and love. Wonderful!

Anonymous 3 days ago

The eternal love, magic moment, best decision. Deepika with Ranveer forever.

Anonymous 3 days ago

My all time fevourite Dèpika

Anonymous 3 days ago

Magic moment for eternity.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Deepveer is The Best family.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Only love Gudiya & Handsome.

Anonymous 4 days ago

who gvs af

Anonymous 4 days ago

Best couple of love.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Royal wedding, great family.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Charming family, best decision.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Beautiful family deepika & ranveer.

Anonymous 4 days ago

Love this couple...truly made 4 each other❤️

Anonymous 4 days ago

DeepVeer my fevourite couple.

Anonymous 4 days ago

The wedding to be told to future generations, the couple became a real family of stories.

Anonymous 4 days ago

a bride and groom who delight us even today with their love story.

Anonymous 4 days ago

fake couple everything is for PR

Anonymous 4 days ago

Fake RK and Alia

Anonymous 4 days ago

Two souls full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.

Anonymous 4 days ago

wonderful wedding, deepika and ranveer.