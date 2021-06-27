Unseen wedding PICS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast as newlyweds go viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018. Scroll further to see the unseen pictures from their fairytale wedding.

‘Bajirao Mastani’ stars and tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Only very close friends and family were invited to the wedding. The superstars had two ceremonies, one Anand Karaj and another in the traditional South Indian way. Recently, a couple of previously unseen wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the newlyweds are holding a glass of champagne and raising a toast. In another picture from the fairytale wedding, both Ranveer and Deepika can be seen arriving at the wedding venue in what appears to be a luxury boat.

Several fans have shared the pictures reminiscing the wedding of two superstars after years of dating one another. Both of them have appeared in three successful ventures together including ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Padmaavat’. All three films are helmed by the maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The viral pictures have been appeared to be clicked after the South Indian style ceremony. Deepika is wearing a traditional red saree while Ranveer is donning a golden-bordered vest. Post the wedding, the couple had shared wonderful official pictures of the ceremony.

Speaking about the then much-anticipated wedding, Deepika had told Filmfare, “There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place."

