UP Doctor Kafeel Khan sends thank you letter to Shah Rukh Khan post watching Jawan: 'I was profoundly moved...'

Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Jawan turned out to be a massive blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood. One of the most interesting characters in the films is Dr. Eeram who was reportedly based on a UP doctor named Kafeel Khan. Now, Khan has penned a letter of thank you to SRK.

Kafeel Khan pens a letter to Shah Rukh Khan

Today, on October 5th, a doctor from Uttar Pradesh named Kafeel Khan wrote a letter to Shah Rukh Khan expressing his gratitude after watching Jawan. It was reported that Sanya Malhotra's character in the film was based on him. Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote that he he could not find the superstar's email ID and hence posted the letter to his house in Mumbai but it's still in transit after several days. He stated, "I recently had the privilege of watching your latest film, "Jawan," and I felt compelled to convey my deep appreciation for your extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues."

The doctor then added on how he was moved by the real-life parallels between his life and the film's story. He wrote: "As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen."

Khan also expressed his desire to meet King Khan and Jawan's director Atlee someday.

Sanya Malhotra responds after being asked about her role being based on Kafeel Khan

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sanya was asked if her character was based on Kafeel and the real-life incident that took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. In response, she said: "No, not that I know of. I used to completely surrender on set, to Atlee sir’s vision. But I got to know that he tweeted about it. All I can say is I feel very fortunate to have played a character like Eeram. It is a very important message that we are trying to give out."

Meanwhile, Jawan has entered the 1000 crore club at the box office globally.

