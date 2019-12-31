Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla's romance with Guthi aka Sunil Gorver will leave you in splits; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: In the upcoming episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla getting all mushy and romantic with Guthi aka Sunil Gorver in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look.

After a dhamakedaar 'Somvaar Ka Vaar', it is time for some fun and masti in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Yes, tonight's episode is going to a lighter one sans all fights and arguments as the housemates will be in a celebration mood. Today, we will see Guthi aka Sunil Grover and stepping into the controversial house for spending some quality time with the housemates. They will entertain them and also play some interesting games with them. Yes, New Year's for the BB gharwale will be quite exciting.

In the latest promo, the makers gave us a glimpse of the level of the fun we can expect from today's episode. In the video we see, Sunny and Sunil (dressed up as Guthi) making a happy-happy entry in the house, as housemates cheer for them. They dance together and also take cute-funny digs at each other. Sunil with his amazing wit calls Sunny her 'judwa behen - Putki' and the latter agrees to it revealing they also have similar pouts. Taking a jibe at #Sidnaaz, Guthi says, "Aaj Kal Shukla ji toh akele dikhte hi nahi' and calls the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on stage.

But what happens later, made our eyes pop out of astonishment. Sidharth and Guthi will be seen romancing each other, that too under a blanket (wink-wink). Yes, Guthi pulls Sid on the bed and asks him to share some mushy moments with her. Here, Sid is seen telling, 'But, aren't you married?' To which she replies, 'Doesn't make a difference.' Seeing the two get all cozy, all the inmates including Sunny Leone, were left red-faced in surprise. They even burst out in laughter. Among them, the person enjoying their chemistry the most was Shehnaaz Gill.

Well, what are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla's romance with Guthi? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan's Shocking Controversies: From hiding his marriage to duping people of money

Credits :Twitter

Read More