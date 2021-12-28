Upcoming mythological movies in 2022: Brahmastra to Prithviraj, these epic films will take big screen by storm.

The year 2021 gave us some great films to watch and some great shows to binge watch. The upcoming year only seems more promising as theatres in India have finally reopened. The film industry is raring to go with its grand release line up and the audience are waiting to get more of the big screen experience they were once deprived of.

In 2022, several period dramas and mega mythological films have lined up and are already locked in a release date. While the scale of most of these films is grand, some others have promised to deliver top-notch action and an entirely never-seen-before world in Hindi cinema. Today, we take a look at all the period action dramas and mythological films set to release in 2022.

RRR

The year will begin with SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. The movie promotions are in full swing as RRR is set to be the first big release of the year on 7 January 2022. The period action drama features Ram Charan as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Set in 1920s, the film is about how these two revolutionaries fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been in the making for 10 years and will finally hit screens in September 2022. The first look of the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was recently released and it definitely looks promising. The film is slated to be a part of a larger trilogy that Ayan plans to make and release over the next few years. With two time tracks, the earth and outer space, Brahmastra definitely has caused a buzz among the audience. The film is now slated to release on 9 September 2022.

Shamshera

Another Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Shamshera will see Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. While not much is known about the film's story line, Shamshera's tagline reads, "A legend will rise." Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film's first look features Ranbir in a new avatar and the film is slated for a theatrical release on 18 March 2022.

Adipurush

This mega mythological film will see Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, the heavy CGI-led film will feature the actors in a never before seen avatar battling it out on the big screen. After completing the film's shoot in November 2021, Adipurush is slated to release on 11 August 2022.

Prithviraj

This histrocial action drama stars Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chillar in the leading roles. Based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay willl be stepping into the king's shoes. As for Manushi, the Miss World 2017 will be playing the role of Sanyogita in the epic action drama. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on 21 January 2022.

