Upcoming web series 2022: Release date, genre, OTT & cast

We all become enthralled after coming to know about new web releases, don't we? Binge-watching new TV shows have become a favorite hobby of many people, and most of us await brilliant shows to release so that we can watch them and have fun. You don't need to research now about new shows 2022, as here we have curated a list of the best upcoming web series with their release date.

Top 10 upcoming web series 2022 & their release date

1. Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

The name of this new TV series 2022 is itself so horrifying, that watching the entire show can send shivers down our spine.

This is one of the best upcoming shows on Netflix and is set for release on July 20, 2022. It follows a gruesome killer who murders people brutally and decapitates their bodies. What's more horrifying is that this scary serial killer leaves the dead bodies of his victims outside the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Reading the storyline of the show, it can be said that this upcoming web series on Netflix will be awesome, mind-boggling, and petrifying.

Release Date: July 20

OTT: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Documentary

Director: Ayesha Sood

2. Parampara Season 2

Parampara season 1 is a crime drama TV series released on 24 December 2021 on Disney+Hotstar. This Indian Telugu language show was a hit, and people have been waiting desperately for season 2 to launch. The wait is over now as Parampara season 2 is set to release on July 21, 2022.

Season 2 will see the return of the main star cast and the story will have more drama, suspense, and crime elements.

This TV show follows the journey of an underdog who is aware of the ill intentions of his uncle and holds a grudge against his uncle for wronging his father.

After the positive response to season 1, Parampara season 2 is all set to entertain people with its intense thrill elements.

Release Date: July 21, 2022

OTT: Disney+Hotstar

Director: Krishna Vijay L and Vishwanath Arigela

Stars: Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar

Genre: Crime Drama

3. Ghar Waapsi

It is always difficult to choose between a comfortable stay at our home, and pursuing our career away from home - Ghar Waapsi is a family drama that follows Shekhar, who returns to his hometown after getting fired from his job in Bengaluru but doesn't inform his family that he has lost his job.

This is one of the best new web series to watch as the trailer shows how people juggle between personal and professional lives when they live away from home to pursue their careers. Get ready for an intense ride of emotions with this family drama series that's coming on July 22, 2022.

Release Date: July 22, 2022

OTT: Disney+Hotstar

Director: Ruchir Arun

Cast: Atul Shrivastava, Vibha Chibber, Anushka Kaushik, Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur

Genre: Family drama

4. Dahaad

The Dabangg actor 'Sonakshi Sinha' is back in action with the crime series Dahaad. The story is set in a small town and tells the story of a cop who carries out an investigation. Dahaad is an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime and is all set to shake your core on July 27, 2022.

Release Date: 27th July 2022

OTT: Amazon Prime

Director: Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Vijay Varma

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

5. Doctor Arora

Doctor Arora is a refreshing upcoming web series 2022 in India that is all set to talk about a taboo topic in India which is sexual problems between couples.

This light-hearted, quirky TV series tells the tale of Dr. Arora who helps people experiencing sexual problems in their life.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, this show is a revolution in the Indian entertainment industry as it talks about an important issue that demands more conversations around it so that it can be normalized.

Doctor Arora will be streaming on SonyLIV on July 22, 2022.

Release Date: 22 July 2022

OTT: SonyLIV

Director: Sajid Ali, Archit Kumar

Cast: Kumud Mishra, Vivek Mushran, Shekhar Suman, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Gaurav Parajuli, Sandeepa Dhar

Genre: Drama, Comedy

6. Rangbaaz Season 3

After the success of the first two seasons of Rangbaaz, fans were eager to watch season 3 of this show. The wait is over now as Rangbaaz Season 2 is going to premiere on Zee5 on 29th July 2022.

Rangbaaz- Darr Ki Rajneeti is all set to strike a chord in people's hearts once again with its amazing storyline full of corruption, power games, politics, crime, and drama.

This upcoming web series is centered around a gangster and depicts his journey as he rises from a small town to becoming one of the most notorious gangsters.

Rangbaaz is a Zee5 original and its first season was released on December 22, 2018. It was lauded by the audience and critics and seeing the phenomenal success of the show, the makers renewed it for a second season. Rangbaaz Phirse was released on December 20, 2019, and finally, season 3 is set to release in July 2022.

Release Date: 29th July 2022

OTT: ZEE5

Director: Sachin Pathak

Cast: Ashok Pathak, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan, Sudhanva Deshpande

Genre: Crime, Biography, Crime

7. Meme Boys

Meme Boys is the first-ever Tamil original on SonyLiv and will premiere on July 22, 2022.

It is difficult these days to scroll down social media websites without coming across a meme - Memes are everywhere!

Directed by Arun Koushik, Meme Boys follows the story of four youngsters who launch an anonymous social media page with the name Meme Boys. There, they share memes related to their college administration. This starts as a fun activity for these four people, but soon it turns into a cat-and-mouse game between the owners of Meme Boys and the Dean. Who will win this game? Watch this fun thriller show and find out.

The show is created by Drishya Gautam and will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

By seeing the trailer of the show, it looks fun and people can't wait for it to launch - we hope that it turns out to be one of the best new shows on OTT in 2022.

Release Date: July 22, 2022

OTT: SonyLIV

Director: Arun Koushik

Cast: Siddharth Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Jayanth, Nikhil Nair, Badava Gopi, Aadhitya Bhaskar, Namritha

Genre: Drama

8. Masaba Masaba Season 2

The fashion queen Masaba Gupta is back to slaying everyone with her style in Masaba Masaba Season 2.

Masaba Masaba shows the lives of Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta in a playful manner. It shows how the famous designer Masaba Gupta makes a great name for herself in the fashion industry while juggling between her personal and professional life.

Masaba Masaba is a Netflix original series and was released on August 28, 2020. It was positively received by the audience and critics and was renewed for a second season. Fans are waiting eagerly for this show in the hope that it is as good and fun as season 1.

Release Date: 29th July 2022

OTT: Netflix

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta

Genre: Drama, Biography

9. Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Get ready once again to see Sima Taparia guiding her clients in the arranged marriage process. Indian Matchmaking Season 1 premiered on July 16, 2020, on Netflix and became highly popular.

It featured Sima Taparia, a famous marriage consultant who helps singles find a suitable match for themselves, as per their preferences. In the entire show, you will see people going on a date to understand each other better - the show perfectly shows Indian marriage customs in a modern era.

Season 1 was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy award, and the show is set to release in August. Fans of the show will be delighted to know that the bold and intelligent Aparna Shewakramani is back in season 2.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will premiere on August 12, 2022. Although an official trailer of the series is not yet released, it's confirmed that Sima Taparia and cast member Aparna Shewakramani will be back on the show.

We can't wait to watch new cast members going on dates in this upcoming web series 2022.

Release Date: August 12, 2022

OTT: Netflix

Genre: Drama

10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

This is an upcoming Marvel web series based on the Comics character She-Hulk.

It follows a lawyer named Jennifer Walters, who is specialized in cases involving superhumans and acquires the qualities of a Hulk after a blood transfusion.

It was created by Jessica Gao and is set to release on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

Release Date: 17th August 2022

OTT: Disney+

Created by: Jessica Gao

Cast: Josh Segarra, Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass

Genre: Science fiction, Adventure, Superhero, Action, Legal Drama, Comedy

11. Never Have I Ever Season 3

Never Have I Ever Season 2 ended with Paxton and Devi getting together, and dancing with each other at a party. Ben is shocked to know that Devi chose him over Paxton initially.

What will happen next? Will a love triangle happen once again? Will Devi choose Paxton or Ben? We all are desperately waiting for these answers and this curiosity will get over only after the launch of season 3 of this amazing show.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age TV show that follows the complicated life of an Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar. Season 1 of this series was released on April 27, 2020, and was received positively by critics and the audience. Never Have I Ever season 2 premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2021.

Finally, season 3 is set to release on August 12, 2022, on Netflix, and fans can't wait to see Devi, Paxton, Ben, Aneesa, Kamala, Dr. Nalini, Eleanor, and Fabiola once again on the screen.

Release Date: 12th August 2022

OTT: Netflix

Created by: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Cast: Richa Moorjani, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, John McEnroe

Narrators: Andy Samberg, John McEnroe, Gigi Hadid

Genre: Comedy Drama, Teen Drama

12. Locke & Key Season 3

Locke & Key is one of the best shows on Netflix and is about three siblings who move into their ancestral home with their mother after their father's demise. In the house, they discover some magical keys that they believe are connected to their father's death.

The first two seasons of Locke & Key got people's hearts pumping with the amazing suspense elements, and now fans are eager to know what the future holds for the Locke siblings.

Locke & Key Season 3 will be the last season, as planned by the creators of the show, and will premiere on August 10, 2022.

Release Date: 10th August 2022

OTT: Netflix

Developed by: Meredith Averill, Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite

Cast: Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Griffin Gluck, Connor Jessup, Petrice Jones, Brendan Hines, Jackson Robert Scott, Aaron Ashmore, Laysla De Oliveira, Hallea Jones

Genre: Fantasy Drama, Supernatural Horror

These are some of the best new shows to watch in 2022, and everyone is waiting for these awesome shows to premiere. Keep a list of these upcoming web series and don't forget to binge-watch them.

