Upset with Akshay Kumar, Firoz Nadiadwala to make Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 without him?

The recent reports about Akshay Kumar not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 left fans in shock and confusion. Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most highly anticipated comedy movies, and Akshay Kumar recently said that he won’t star in it as he wasn’t happy with the script. On the other hand, there were rumours that the makers signed Kartik Aaryan as Akshay Kumar had quoted a high price. While there’s no clarity on this, a report on the Internet claims that producer Firoz Nadiadwala wants to make Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay Kumar .

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar refused to lower his price for Hera Pheri 3, so Firoz Nadiadwala had no choice but to bring Kartik Aaryan on board. The entertainment portal quoted a source saying that Akshay was hurt about not being a part of Hera Pheri 3, since the franchise holds a special place in his career. “However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just being practical. Akshay refused to lower his price. This can't be a one-way street; it's not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer incurs losses. And post-pandemic, one has no choice but to lower his/her remuneration,” said the source.

The report further claims that Firoz tried to reason with Akshay, but the latter didn’t budge. Left with no choice, Firoz roped in Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3. “After Akshay Kumar publicly claimed that he's exiting Hera Pheri 3 because of problems in the script, Firoz was disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 without Akshay. The priority, however, would be on Hera Pheri 3 right now,” said the source.

Akshay Kumar on not being a part of Hera Pheri

Meanwhile, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar said that Hera Pheri has been a huge part of his career and that he has great memories of it. He said that he feels sad that a third installment wasn’t made for so many years. He further added that Hera Pheri 3 was offered to him, but he wasn’t satisfied with the screenplay and script, so he backed out.