Uri to Raazi: 5 films to binge watch on Independence Day Weekend to celebrate freedom

Independence Day is just around the corner and we are as excited as you are. August 15, 2021, will mark the 75th Independence Day and is going to be a moment of pride for Indians. Over the years, Bollywood has celebrated India and its Independence through its movies. There have been several hit films celebrating our history and the freedom movement. As Independence day weekend is here, Pinkvilla brings to you 5 must-watch movies to celebrate freedom.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Starring , and Nora Fatehi 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is among the best movies to watch this weekend to celebrate freedom. The film revolves around the Bhuj airbase attack that happened in 1971. The movie saw its release, yesterday, on Disney + Hotstar.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

If you love patriotic films, you can give Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike a watch over this Independence Day weekend. Uri is a film based on the surgical strike that was carried out by the Indian Army on suspected militants who had attacked an army base in 2016. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Lakshya

Released 17 years ago, Lakshya still holds a great place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. The war drama is loosely based on the Kargil war and revolves around the tough journey of an officer played by Hritik Roshan. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kesari

Featuring and , Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi in 1897. Kesari narrates the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who leads 21 Sikh soldiers against thousands of Pashtun invaders. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The songs of this movie cannot be missed.

Raazi

If you haven't seen this film, you are missing out on some serious adrenaline rush. Raazi is based on the tale of an Indian raw agent, who has been married into a Pakistani military family. Gulzar's directorial is a must-watch. No doubt, and Vicky Kaushal have given their incredible performances in the film. The movie is streaming on Netflix.